Get tickets
to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
c
Collection by
Cally Quist
Remodel
View
5
Photos
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
After: The layout was reworked to prioritize the view and maximize natural light and cross-ventilation throughout the 240-square-meter home.
Designers Murray Barker and Esther Stewart leaned into a midcentury aesthetic with the renovation of this 700 square-foot walk-up apartment.
Two Angle II Armchairs from TRNK sit below a quilt by Catherine-Marie Longtin.
Share