Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cally Quist

Remodel

View 5 Photos
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
After: The layout was reworked to prioritize the view and maximize natural light and cross-ventilation throughout the 240-square-meter home.
After: The layout was reworked to prioritize the view and maximize natural light and cross-ventilation throughout the 240-square-meter home.
Designers Murray Barker and Esther Stewart leaned into a midcentury aesthetic with the renovation of this 700 square-foot walk-up apartment.
Designers Murray Barker and Esther Stewart leaned into a midcentury aesthetic with the renovation of this 700 square-foot walk-up apartment.
Two Angle II Armchairs from TRNK sit below a quilt by Catherine-Marie Longtin.
Two Angle II Armchairs from TRNK sit below a quilt by Catherine-Marie Longtin.