Remodel 18 Oak Street
Custom storage is found throughout the guesthouse. Upstairs in lieu of a closet, custom drawers and shelves were installed along the side of the sleeping loft. And downstairs, a larder with pullout shelves creates space for produce, a water filter and even boxed wine. In the bathroom Kelli even designed a drawer that was the exact height of her water pic flosser.
An organic material palette of linen, cotton and wood helps echo the serene vibe while also adding a layer of cozy texture to the all-white space. She outfitted the home in linen textiles by the Dutch company bymölle, along with vintage African mudcloths from African Art Box and Earthly Goods Home, two etsy sellers.