SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by J Michael

Remodel 18 Oak Street

View 12 Photos
To give her renters extra privacy, Kelli added a privacy fence around the backyard and installed soundproofing between both dwellings.
To give her renters extra privacy, Kelli added a privacy fence around the backyard and installed soundproofing between both dwellings.
“I pulled in other vintage pieces to give the space some soul,” Kelli says. A salvaged door was added to the bathroom and brass drawer pulls from ebay were added to the vanity.
“I pulled in other vintage pieces to give the space some soul,” Kelli says. A salvaged door was added to the bathroom and brass drawer pulls from ebay were added to the vanity.
Kelli designed custom furniture to fit the small guesthouse, with the help of a carpenter friend who brought her designs to life.
Kelli designed custom furniture to fit the small guesthouse, with the help of a carpenter friend who brought her designs to life.
Custom storage is found throughout the guesthouse. Upstairs in lieu of a closet, custom drawers and shelves were installed along the side of the sleeping loft. And downstairs, a larder with pullout shelves creates space for produce, a water filter and even boxed wine. In the bathroom Kelli even designed a drawer that was the exact height of her water pic flosser.
Custom storage is found throughout the guesthouse. Upstairs in lieu of a closet, custom drawers and shelves were installed along the side of the sleeping loft. And downstairs, a larder with pullout shelves creates space for produce, a water filter and even boxed wine. In the bathroom Kelli even designed a drawer that was the exact height of her water pic flosser.
An organic material palette of linen, cotton and wood helps echo the serene vibe while also adding a layer of cozy texture to the all-white space. She outfitted the home in linen textiles by the Dutch company bymölle, along with vintage African mudcloths from African Art Box and Earthly Goods Home, two etsy sellers.
An organic material palette of linen, cotton and wood helps echo the serene vibe while also adding a layer of cozy texture to the all-white space. She outfitted the home in linen textiles by the Dutch company bymölle, along with vintage African mudcloths from African Art Box and Earthly Goods Home, two etsy sellers.
Kelli embraced simple raw materials like marine-grade plywood and let them shine. “I made a design rule for myself for this project: no material should imitate another material. If it’s plywood, let it look like plywood. Let’s celebrate that.”
Kelli embraced simple raw materials like marine-grade plywood and let them shine. “I made a design rule for myself for this project: no material should imitate another material. If it’s plywood, let it look like plywood. Let’s celebrate that.”
“I eschewed trim and embraced clean lines to open the space and make the windows feel like light installations instead of picture frames,
“I eschewed trim and embraced clean lines to open the space and make the windows feel like light installations instead of picture frames,
Nashville resident Kelli Hix added a 500-square-foot guest apartment onto the back of her 1930s bungalow.
Nashville resident Kelli Hix added a 500-square-foot guest apartment onto the back of her 1930s bungalow.
The 500-square-foot dwelling includes a first-floor living room, kitchen and bathroom, along with a lofted bedroom.
The 500-square-foot dwelling includes a first-floor living room, kitchen and bathroom, along with a lofted bedroom.
The guesthouse is clad in vertical white vinyl siding. Kelli had decking constructed out of engineered wood and cedar.
The guesthouse is clad in vertical white vinyl siding. Kelli had decking constructed out of engineered wood and cedar.
“I wanted something bold and fresh,” Augustin says of the unit’s citrus-inspired front door, painted Tangerine Dream by Dunn Edwards. The door is flanked by horizontal Redwood slats and gray acrylic stucco.
“I wanted something bold and fresh,” Augustin says of the unit’s citrus-inspired front door, painted Tangerine Dream by Dunn Edwards. The door is flanked by horizontal Redwood slats and gray acrylic stucco.