Remarkable Renovations

Renovations offer accessible inspiration. After all, most folk don't tend to find themselves in circumstances where they are starting from scratch. Rather, it's that crumbling old flat in need of new plumbing or a sagging family cabin gone into disrepair that most frequently present the opportunity for revitalization. Good renovations are compelling for nearly everyone, and here, we share a diverse selection of stories ranging from a London house made wheelchair-friendly, to an historic 1790 home in the countryside brought gently up to date.