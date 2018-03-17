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Collection by PDX mod fan

Reference homes

Things to look at for a retirement home

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The new six-person sauna, completed in 2025, looks out toward the surrounding mountains and sky—a useful amenity during Lofoten’s darker winter months.
The new six-person sauna, completed in 2025, looks out toward the surrounding mountains and sky—a useful amenity during Lofoten’s darker winter months.
The garage interior includes a built-in work bench and drawers, as well as peg-boards from which the couple's tools can be hung.
The garage interior includes a built-in work bench and drawers, as well as peg-boards from which the couple's tools can be hung.
Looking upon Keith and Christine’s house from the north, a panoramic view shows a compound-like relationship between the main building, pool, and a studio dedicated to exercise, reading, and projects.
Looking upon Keith and Christine’s house from the north, a panoramic view shows a compound-like relationship between the main building, pool, and a studio dedicated to exercise, reading, and projects.
The home is referred to as the Dunn House, after the family who commissioned it.
The home is referred to as the Dunn House, after the family who commissioned it.
This 16th-century church was turned into a residence in 2018, and it comes with ornate stonework, two guesthouses, and many of its existing furnishings.
This 16th-century church was turned into a residence in 2018, and it comes with ornate stonework, two guesthouses, and many of its existing furnishings.
Risa Boyer Architecture reworked the plan, restored the fireplaces, and installed skylights, windows, and fresh finishes.
Risa Boyer Architecture reworked the plan, restored the fireplaces, and installed skylights, windows, and fresh finishes.
Floor Plan of the Day/McBride Residence by Ryan Leidner
Floor Plan of the Day/McBride Residence by Ryan Leidner
Floor plan of The Root by Kasawoo
Floor plan of The Root by Kasawoo
Olive Passive House floor plan
Olive Passive House floor plan
A handmade olive-wood gate encloses the outdoor space.
A handmade olive-wood gate encloses the outdoor space.
Floor plan of Tull Weekend Home by Rei Mitsui
Floor plan of Tull Weekend Home by Rei Mitsui
Floor Plan of Bladderwrack Cabin by Ets Architecture
Floor Plan of Bladderwrack Cabin by Ets Architecture
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.

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