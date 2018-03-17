🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
p
Collection by
PDX mod fan
Reference homes
Things to look at for a retirement home
View
190
Photos
The new six-person sauna, completed in 2025, looks out toward the surrounding mountains and sky—a useful amenity during Lofoten’s darker winter months.
The garage interior includes a built-in work bench and drawers, as well as peg-boards from which the couple's tools can be hung.
Looking upon Keith and Christine’s house from the north, a panoramic view shows a compound-like relationship between the main building, pool, and a studio dedicated to exercise, reading, and projects.
The home is referred to as the Dunn House, after the family who commissioned it.
This 16th-century church was turned into a residence in 2018, and it comes with ornate stonework, two guesthouses, and many of its existing furnishings.
Risa Boyer Architecture reworked the plan, restored the fireplaces, and installed skylights, windows, and fresh finishes.
Floor Plan of the Day/McBride Residence by Ryan Leidner
Floor plan of The Root by Kasawoo
Olive Passive House floor plan
A handmade olive-wood gate encloses the outdoor space.
Floor plan of Tull Weekend Home by Rei Mitsui
Floor Plan of Bladderwrack Cabin by Ets Architecture
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
View More
170
more
saves
Share