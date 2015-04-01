Reasons to Love Hand-Blown Glass

When husband and wife Jeremy Pyles and Mary Welch were frustrated with the lighting options for their Manhattan home-furnishings shop—Niche—they decided to create their own pendant light for the store. It soon became the store’s most sought after option, and in 2005, Pyles and Welch launched a line of ten lights made from hand-blown glass. Niche Modern has since created more lights, and expanded its assortment to include other colorful glass objects like vases and carafes.