SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Rondai Evans

Real estate

View 5 Photos
The light-filled, park-facing parlor is filled with ornate turn-of-the-century details.
The light-filled, park-facing parlor is filled with ornate turn-of-the-century details.
359 Bear Cub Ln in Lake Placid, New York, is currently listed for $449,000 by Kathleen Fischer of BHHS Adirondack Premier Properties.
359 Bear Cub Ln in Lake Placid, New York, is currently listed for $449,000 by Kathleen Fischer of BHHS Adirondack Premier Properties.