SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lakshmi Gopalkrishnan

Random Decor

View 4 Photos
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
This midcentury modern abode comes complete with a recipe and the plans on the DWR blog.
This midcentury modern abode comes complete with a recipe and the plans on the DWR blog.