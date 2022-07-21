SubscribeSign In
Collection by Scott Steele

Ranch

After searching in vain for an empty lot to build on, architect Brian White settled for a nondescript 1960s ranch that nobody else wanted—and proved that building from the ground up doesn’t always start on the ground.
When Brian White first saw the “little loser of a house” in its original condition, he wasn’t impressed. But after running out of other options, he decided to try for a complete transformation.
The home’s entry as it is today is a planar collage of right angles and various materials. White reused as much of the original home as possible, such as the siding seen here, and added a second story.
Along one wall of the master bedroom White used Columbia Forest Product’s EcoColors panels (an FSC-certified particleboard) to create sliding closet doors.
The architect refers to the huge window opposite the bed as their “flat-screen television.”
Architect Brian White clad the new second story of his formerly dark and cramped ranch-style home with a black-stained cedar rain screen. The large opaque window lights up the stairwell and the second floor.
