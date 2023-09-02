Raincreek - Living/Kitchen
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.
One of the guest bedrooms features a bespoke built-in joinery unit that functions as storage and a desk space. It extends from the open bedroom and out into the hallway, with the desk positioned beneath a small window that allows for natural light and a carefully framed glimpse of the surrounding context. A concealed sliding door closes the space off when it is being used as a bedroom.
he aim of the project was to achieve a seamless connection between the inside and the outside. The dining floor and the terrace have a flush connection, so when the rear slider is open the outside and the inside merge together. The profiles of the sliders are also very thin and minimal, visually dissolving the barriers between the internal spaces and the garden. Outside, t
Grass-covered dunes dot the coast of Cayeux-sur-Mer, a rugged resort town in northern France where filmmaker Olivier Panchot and business consultant Marie Becker built their holiday home. A striped daybed in the living area provides a cozy perch for the couple’s teenage daughter, Lou, and the family’s Bengal cat, Kimiko.
26 more saves