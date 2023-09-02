SubscribeSign In
Raincreek - Living/Kitchen

A Risom "Playboy Chair" in the main living area. This sculpted chair with sweeping armrests and a wide seat earned its nickname after being featured in the July 1961 issue of Playboy Magazine
Tile-lined porthole skylights bring natural light into darker rooms from above.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.
One of the guest bedrooms features a bespoke built-in joinery unit that functions as storage and a desk space. It extends from the open bedroom and out into the hallway, with the desk positioned beneath a small window that allows for natural light and a carefully framed glimpse of the surrounding context. A concealed sliding door closes the space off when it is being used as a bedroom.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
“The high-gloss yellow imparts a warming reflection over the crisp white walls and the occupants,” says Mulla. “The result is a home that perpetually feels fun, warm, and friendly.”
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he aim of the project was to achieve a seamless connection between the inside and the outside. The dining floor and the terrace have a flush connection, so when the rear slider is open the outside and the inside merge together. The profiles of the sliders are also very thin and minimal, visually dissolving the barriers between the internal spaces and the garden. Outside, t</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he terrace is permeable, and is made of the same terrazzo pavers as the hallway, office and the reception. The permeable joints of the terrace—which is made using the same terrazzo pavers used in the ground floor interior—have been planted with aromatic thyme. "It emanates amazing scents every time someone walks on the terrace,
Grass-covered dunes dot the coast of Cayeux-sur-Mer, a rugged resort town in northern France where filmmaker Olivier Panchot and business consultant Marie Becker built their holiday home. A striped daybed in the living area provides a cozy perch for the couple’s teenage daughter, Lou, and the family’s Bengal cat, Kimiko.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
Inside, wood floors, walls, and ceilings along with wood-framed windows and doors nod to the region's history of timber construction. In the main living area, a daybed by Peca is complemented by side chairs from Carl Hansen and a coffee table from Black Creek Mercantile.
Classic modern pieces by Eames—a lounger, a molded plywood chair—subtly elevate the living room.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">All paints and oils used throughout the home have low VOCs, and there are rainwater storage tanks and a solar system outside. Double-glazed windows were used throughout the home.</span>
