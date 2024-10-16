The stairs are one of the best parts of the renovation and were assembled on-site, stretching from basement to the top floor.
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Built-in window seats and library shelving provide storage and a place to sit.
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
The slim, steel staircase is designed to allow maximum light and sight-lines.
One of the first orders of business was opening up the home with expansive windows and an oversized pivot door by Kolbe Windows & Doors.
Now the rebuilt staircase is a sculptural backdrop to the living room, which gained more space and natural light. The Tepee Sofa is by Lucy Kurrein, and the brass stool by Hem. The floors are Madera Belgian Oak.
Kwame and Tamara worked with architect Aniket Shahane of Office of Architecture for a gut remodel of all three floors. The staircase was rebuilt to include an integrated railing, a skylight added for more natural light, and the existing wall niche kept.
The team created an open floor plan for the interior, where the kitchen opens to the dining and the living areas. Concrete flooring lends a soothing quality to the rooms, where there's a built-in concrete bench that also acts as a plinth for the fireplace.
The couple loves to cook and host, so the kitchen was designed to be sturdy—"I just didn't want anything to be precious,
The renovation cleaned up the rear yard and rear elevation with a new addition and careful landscaping.
Contrasting textures of smooth, toffee-colored MDF, a Mortex floor giving a waxed concrete appearance, and a velvet seat cover achieve a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
An Eames Aluminum Group chair and CB2 desk stand in the second-floor office
The chandelier is a family heirloom, based on a 1950s design by Carlo Scarpa.
Floating against birch paneling, the main stair incorporates treads salvaged from old barn wood.
Double doors open to the deck.
The combined kitchen and dining room, featuring two pieces of family-heirloom furniture, feel spacious thanks to a vaulted ceiling; it and the walls are clad in Douglas fir.