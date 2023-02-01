SubscribeSign In
Collection by James Baker

Railing

View 4 Photos
A window with automated louvres at the top of the stairwell ushers in light and airflow to the bedrooms.
A window with automated louvres at the top of the stairwell ushers in light and airflow to the bedrooms.
Upstairs, a mezzanine-inspired hallway connects the three bedrooms
Upstairs, a mezzanine-inspired hallway connects the three bedrooms
Hardy frosted oak panels line the kitchen staircase.
Hardy frosted oak panels line the kitchen staircase.