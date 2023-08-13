railing
“It’s very similar to what you’d see for corn storage,” the homeowner says of the custom designed stairwell screen. On the landing, a long vertical window frames a picturesque view of the property. As a passageway that you would typically walk through quickly, the design details in the stairwell create an experience where you instead stop and linger.
The staircase works as a visual transition from the cozy first level to the more modern second floor. When standing downstairs, the staircase pulls away from the dark anchoring floorboards with angled steel beams, stainless steel cables, and wood caps. “It’s thin and light so that it wouldn’t impede connection to the first floor,” says Michael. “It’s meant to be pretty modern, but the wood cap softens the look a little, and makes the experience of touching the railing softer.”