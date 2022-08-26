SubscribeSign In
Collection by Julie Templeton

Cabin

The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf stove and hood, Hansgrohe faucet, and Sugatsune cabinetry hardware.
The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf stove and hood, Hansgrohe faucet, and Sugatsune cabinetry hardware.
The dark steel gives way to a pale interior with reclaimed maple floors and marine-grade Russian birch walls and ceilings.
The dark steel gives way to a pale interior with reclaimed maple floors and marine-grade Russian birch walls and ceilings.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.