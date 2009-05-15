Q&A with Adam Kalkin

In the In the Modern World section of our June 2009 issue, I reviewed artist-architect Adam Kalkin’s new monograph, Quik Build: Adam Kalkin's ABC of Container Architecture. The book is a compilation of built and unbuilt projects, all based on using shipping containers as the fundamental building block, with essays by Barry Bergdoll, Will McLean, and Alastair Gordon. I recently spoke with Kalkin about Quik Build, architecture as a perfomative art, and the longevity of building with containers.