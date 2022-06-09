With its green features, durable materials, and clean-lined minimalism, the house represents the new generation of building for its mostly colonial neighborhood.
On the top floor, the stair culminates at an office that looks out over the terrace. The shelving and cabinetry were designed by Arkitito.
Floor plan of Hunting Ridges Apartment by One:1 Designs
The inner courtyard is the core of the home.
Front Approach
Because the area lacks distinctive natural features, House 3000 has quickly become a landmark that helps orientate visitors to the site.
Waechter Architecture reimagined a traditional gabled home in southeast Portland without significantly altering the original building. A simple coat of red paint abstracts the century-old structure, creating a residential work of art.
Moskow Linn Architects of Boston tackled this ground-up renovation in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for a client who wanted to maximize efficiency. Photo by Eric Roth.
Guillermo used fast-growing, sustainable radiata pine for the cabins, both of which feature a living/dining area and kitchen on the upper level and three bedrooms on the ground floor.
On a nearly five-acre parcel near Carmel, California, architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz used modular units from Method Homes to create a custom residential property for herself and her son’s family.