Pulltab's Mini Vertical Garden

Enlisted to renovate an apartment in Manhattan's East Village, architects Melissa Baker and Jon Handley, partners at the firm pulltab design, took inspiration from the city's plethora of community gardens, and their client's love of verdant spaces. The architects worked with a series of custom stainless steel armatures designed to hold modular and custom planted cells. The cells, carefully grown by local garden specialist John Mini, took four months of greenhouse nurturing before they were ready for installation. Integral to the design is a low water trough under the garden wall, which collects runoff from the wall’s irrigation system. The trough has a full filtration system and is stocked with several goldfish and aquatic plants. Here, Handley takes us through the process of creating and installing the indoor green wall.