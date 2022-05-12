"If you find people you can be open and honest with about what you want to create, then their professional skill and exposure to products and craftspeople can elevate and refine your home in your desired direction,
The window frames, side gate, and front door were brightened with custom shades from Johnstone’s Paint—a playful blue-yellow-orange color scheme that is carried throughout the house.
Strategically placed glass doors and windows provide ample ventilation during hot summer months.
A trapezoidal window in the front door reflects the home’s overall geometry. Next to the door, a custom bench by Simon Hamui, who did all the millwork, provides an easy place to lace up boots before heading out for a hike.