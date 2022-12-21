Proyectos JLPO.-
Off-shutter concrete is created by removing the shuttering—normally wooden planks used as a temporary structure to contain setting concrete. "Casting the perfect texture of old wooden planks on the concrete, while getting all the services placed correctly inside the shuttering, was an Herculean task," says Daffonchio.
Designed by Belgium architectural studio OYO Architects, this 1,883-square-foot family residence in Maldegem, East Flanders, was conceived with a single green roof that meets the grass at ground level. The concrete base of the structure supports a lightweight timber frame, which was assembled in a local warehouse before being mounted on site. Different plants are grown on the green roof throughout the seasons.
The bedroom is elevated around five meters above the forest floor, and the space beneath has—like the green roof—been given back to the Bushveld. “Naturally, this space is shadier than the surrounding forest, so it creates a different microclimate for different species to flourish in that area,” says architect Ant Vervoort. “It’s an area that we have cultivated.”
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