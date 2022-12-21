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Collection by JOSE L. PO.

Proyectos JLPO.-

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A bright-yellow door extends a warm welcome inside the 1972 cottage, where a large living area anchored by an original brick fireplace awaits.
A bright-yellow door extends a warm welcome inside the 1972 cottage, where a large living area anchored by an original brick fireplace awaits.
Original details are peppered throughout the interiors, including the wood-paneled ceilings and brick fireplace in the main living area.
Original details are peppered throughout the interiors, including the wood-paneled ceilings and brick fireplace in the main living area.
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
Denis Joelsons crafts a home that embraces the Atlantic Forest with wide-open spaces and chic black tile that runs inside and out.
Denis Joelsons crafts a home that embraces the Atlantic Forest with wide-open spaces and chic black tile that runs inside and out.
From a distance, the grass-covered roof disappears into the native landscape.
From a distance, the grass-covered roof disappears into the native landscape.
Off-shutter concrete is created by removing the shuttering—normally wooden planks used as a temporary structure to contain setting concrete. "Casting the perfect texture of old wooden planks on the concrete, while getting all the services placed correctly inside the shuttering, was an Herculean task," says Daffonchio.
Off-shutter concrete is created by removing the shuttering—normally wooden planks used as a temporary structure to contain setting concrete. "Casting the perfect texture of old wooden planks on the concrete, while getting all the services placed correctly inside the shuttering, was an Herculean task," says Daffonchio.
Designed by Belgium architectural studio OYO Architects, this 1,883-square-foot family residence in Maldegem, East Flanders, was conceived with a single green roof that meets the grass at ground level. The concrete base of the structure supports a lightweight timber frame, which was assembled in a local warehouse before being mounted on site. Different plants are grown on the green roof throughout the seasons.
Designed by Belgium architectural studio OYO Architects, this 1,883-square-foot family residence in Maldegem, East Flanders, was conceived with a single green roof that meets the grass at ground level. The concrete base of the structure supports a lightweight timber frame, which was assembled in a local warehouse before being mounted on site. Different plants are grown on the green roof throughout the seasons.
The bedroom is elevated around five meters above the forest floor, and the space beneath has—like the green roof—been given back to the Bushveld. “Naturally, this space is shadier than the surrounding forest, so it creates a different microclimate for different species to flourish in that area,” says architect Ant Vervoort. “It’s an area that we have cultivated.”
The bedroom is elevated around five meters above the forest floor, and the space beneath has—like the green roof—been given back to the Bushveld. “Naturally, this space is shadier than the surrounding forest, so it creates a different microclimate for different species to flourish in that area,” says architect Ant Vervoort. “It’s an area that we have cultivated.”
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
3. Exterior detail
3. Exterior detail
Photo by Aldo Lanzi
Photo by Aldo Lanzi

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