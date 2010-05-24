Though architect Marcio Kogan, principal of the São Paulo-based firm StudioMK 27, has done loads of appealing residences (check out his house for photographer Reinaldo Cóser in the current issue of Dwell), he's recently dipped a toe into furniture design. The series "Prostheses and Grafts" debuted in March, and was actually constructed by laborers working on StudioMK27's various jobsites. Each piece has an ad hoc quality rarely seen in the world of slick, high-design furniture, and you can easily see how it was borne of worksite scraps and a bit of ingenuity. Have a look at the slideshow for a glimpse of the 16 pieces that make up "Prostheses and Grafts."