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Collection by AnnPA

Property

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Exterior view, from the boulders below, looking up at the house
Exterior view, from the boulders below, looking up at the house
Unrivalled views over the ever changing Atlantic Ocean
Unrivalled views over the ever changing Atlantic Ocean
Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento designed their glass-encased vacation home for a site in Patagonia, a two-hour flight from their studio in Buenos Aires. Nicolás calls it “a magical enclave” overlooking Nahuel Huapi Lake. “It’s a panoramic viewpoint where we can watch what happens,” adds Teresa.
Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento designed their glass-encased vacation home for a site in Patagonia, a two-hour flight from their studio in Buenos Aires. Nicolás calls it “a magical enclave” overlooking Nahuel Huapi Lake. “It’s a panoramic viewpoint where we can watch what happens,” adds Teresa.
“We often hear that our homes don’t look like prefab,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “But there’s no reason high quality, good design and prefabrication can’t work together.” Mulmur Hills Farm, for example, makes use of thermally modified ash cladding that contributes to both durability and beauty.
“We often hear that our homes don’t look like prefab,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “But there’s no reason high quality, good design and prefabrication can’t work together.” Mulmur Hills Farm, for example, makes use of thermally modified ash cladding that contributes to both durability and beauty.
The main space opens up entirely—visually and literally—toward the Pacific Ocean. It’s clad in large sliding windows that connect the interior spaces to the outdoors.
The main space opens up entirely—visually and literally—toward the Pacific Ocean. It’s clad in large sliding windows that connect the interior spaces to the outdoors.
The cabin is designed as a place for Andrés’s teenage children to host barbecues and get-togethers. To make the most of the site’s impressive views, Stanaćev Granados designed a 600-square-foot cube with simple lines. The cabin, nicknamed Pabellón Galeo, is made of local wood (mostly pine) and glass.
The cabin is designed as a place for Andrés’s teenage children to host barbecues and get-togethers. To make the most of the site’s impressive views, Stanaćev Granados designed a 600-square-foot cube with simple lines. The cabin, nicknamed Pabellón Galeo, is made of local wood (mostly pine) and glass.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
A panoramic, south-facing window offers spectacular views of Oslo.
A panoramic, south-facing window offers spectacular views of Oslo.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
The site is located in the Vredefort Dome near Parys, just ninety minutes from Johannesburg. The Vredefort Dome has a dramatic landscape that is characterised by complex meteorite impact structure phenomena.
The site is located in the Vredefort Dome near Parys, just ninety minutes from Johannesburg. The Vredefort Dome has a dramatic landscape that is characterised by complex meteorite impact structure phenomena.
Witklipfontein Eco Lodge is off the grid, and features solar panels and solar water heating on the roof. Water is pumped from a borehole, used, and then treated in a French drain before it goes back to into the ground.
Witklipfontein Eco Lodge is off the grid, and features solar panels and solar water heating on the roof. Water is pumped from a borehole, used, and then treated in a French drain before it goes back to into the ground.

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