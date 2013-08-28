Promo Daily: Sean Dagen

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Sean Dagen

This promotional piece from photographer Sean Dagen was a nice find in my mailbox. The presentation: four square image cards tied together with twine, worked nicely and gave a good idea of what was to follow. The images he chose complimented each other nicely and showed us that Sean can shoot a space and the details within the space (very important to us). The warm color palette worked well for the summer season and made me want to run out and buy a 'jar' of lemonade. A promo for the season—good thinking Sean!