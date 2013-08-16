Promo Daily: Sarah Kehoe

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Sarah Kehoe

Today's Promo Daily pick is from a photographer hailing from New York City. Sarah Kehoe put together her own little magazine booklet showing us just what she can bring to any layout of any kind of magazine. Scattered throughout the promo are quotes from famous characters like Mae West, John Waters, and Walt Whitman resembling magazine spreads with pull quotes. Sarah's also included a playlist and some incredible illustrations by KT Smail in correlation to her photography. It's a beautiful package and much passion was put into it. She's definitely got her hand in the fashion and lifestyle scene and she definitely knows what she's doing.