Promo Daily: RC Rivera

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: RC Rivera

Color, color, color! San Francisco-based photographer RC Rivera knew how to catch our eye with his latest promo. He chose to send four strong images from one of his fashion series. The changing background color in each image truly tied this series together. These images showed us that RC knows how to work it in a studio, be creative with color, and capture a model at that perfect moment. Being able to see all four of these images printed 8x10, side by side, was extremely effective. The colors popped, and the playfullness fully revealed.