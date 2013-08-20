Promo Daily: Paul Kooiman

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Paul Kooiman

What drew me into this promotional piece of Seattle-based photographer Paul Kooiman was the beautiful artpiece on the front. Yes, he photographed batteries. He made the most incredible conceptual sculpture out of these batteries and the light was so dramatic that it added a sprinke of plexy goodness. I fell right into it. It's just one flip card, with one main image. However, what he did was put a teaser thumbnail of six other small images on the back, like little icons. It drew me right to his site to take a closer look. Brilliant!