Promo Daily: Matt Nager

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Matt Nager

I love this promo from Denver Colorado-based photographer Matt Nager. The first thing that caught my attention was the lovely design. It stood apart from the other promos I had been receiving. The outside layer is made of what looks to be some sort of vellum with "Hunters" clearly printed on the front. On the back, there is a description about the series. I immediately grew curious and wanted to see what was inside. As the promo unfolded, I was shown beautiful images that went along with the title and artist's statement. Matt selected his images wisely and showed portrait, landscape, and action shots. It wasn't until the piece was fully unfolded did I see the full-paged portrait of a hunter. This was also my introduction to the photographer and I finally learned who was behind this wonderful piece. This promo's clean design and beautiful image selection felt like a work out art.