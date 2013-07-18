Promo Daily: Lissa Gotwals

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Lissa Gotwals

This is a fresh new take on promo folding. I like to call it the "Diner Menu" or "Vehicle Sun Shade." It's risky because it leaves you little room to flaunt your photos without cutting them in half, however Lissa Gotwals got away with it successfully. There are eleven individual photographs included in this one-piece promo, which was delivered in a handwritten envelope. The Durham, North Carolina native specializes in lifestyle photography and has made an excellent selection representing her forté. Lissa included corporate, food, environmental portraiture, ICE CREAM, fashion, and kids.