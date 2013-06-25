Promo Daily: Kelsey Foster

Today's Photographer's Promotional Pieces We Love and Why: Kelsey Foster

Receiving promo cards from Texas is always a GIGANTIC joy. Fashion photographer Kelsey Foster went all out with her promo gatefold card. Dwell typically doesn't do alot of fashion, but we love that we were on her list because fashion photography is always fantastic to gaze at. There's only one studio shot included, but it's a half-studio-backdrop-not-quite-dropped kind of thing happening, so it kind of teases that she can do studio—I loved that. The remaining seven images in her foldout sticks with the outdoor trusted sunlight for her source. The tones & paper quality are a superb match to that gorgeous All in the Family font.