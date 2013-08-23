Promo Daily: Katherine Wolkoff

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Katherine Wolkoff

Sometimes sending four smaller intimate and beautiful promotional cards are better than sending a big phat glossy one. Sometimes. Brooklyn-based Katherine Wolkoff is well-known for her deep lifestyle where you don't know if it's an editorial piece about a family or a location or if she was commissioned for an advertorial fashion shoot. I love the fact that all of her portraits are so sincere and make me ponder, "WHO is that and why is she holding that chicken?" Then I think to myself, "Dang, I'm glad she sent me these, now I can't get that chicken out of my head." So thank you, Katherine...