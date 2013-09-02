Promo Daily: James Leynse

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: James Leynse

Architectural photographer James Leynse created the smallest photo book promo I have received yet. It was approximately 3x4 inches and reminded me of those small flip books you can find in museum stores. I liked the size of this book. It is always nice to see images big, but in this case, the small format really worked. I was able to flip through the book and enjoy each image and the way they complimented each other. It did indeed drive me to his website to see more, and there, the images were larger!