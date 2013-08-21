Promo Daily: Izumi Tanaka

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Izumi Tanaka

I honestly can't recall how this little, tiny, itty-bitty photography promo was delivered to me, but it is fantastic. Los Angeles-based Izumi Tanaka put together this 3.5 x 2.5 inch promotional accordian booklet of her best interiors and sent it our way. It's lovely and intimate and caught my attention right away. It's not a little magazine replica, it's just photos. Ten of her most wonderful photos, like a little beautiful wall of a world.