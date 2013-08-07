Promo Daily: Francesco Bittichesu

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Francesco Bittichesu

The tones in this new card-folded promo by Francesco Bittichesu are outstanding. Such consistency, I know exactly what I'm going to get in the outcome of any shoot. Francesco includes an environmental almost documentary shot on the front. I totally assumed there would be more documentary style photography inside, but he surprised us by including an exterior architectural building shot and then a GORGEOUS black and white lady's portrait shot in studio. Finally, on the back, he's got the lifestyle capture. Promos that show multiple images should show different styles, yet always keep the same tone, so there's no doubt it's all from the same photographer. Francesco accomplished this incredibly well, and now we all know what he's capable of.