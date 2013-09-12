Promo Daily: Eli Meir Kaplan

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Eli Meir Kaplan

What a joy to receive this creative photo promo from Washington D.C.-based photographer Eli Meir Kaplan. This promo features Eli's series "Soul 51". Soul 51 takes a look at where the talented funk and soul musicians from the 1960's and 70's in DC are today and to help recognize the music they created in their youth. This wonderful promo came packaged looking like a record in its sleeve. I pulled it out of the envelope and immediately smiled. Something completely different! Eli made a small 10 page book filled with strong and soulful portraits of these musicians. His images made me want to learn more about these people and to hear their music. The presentaion of this promo was extremely well done and creative. Props to Eli for thinking outside of the box!