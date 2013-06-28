Promo Daily: Dustin Aksland

In this installment of Photographer's Promotional Pieces We Love and Why: Dustin Aksland

Sometimes sending a series of images as a promo instead of one works in your favor. This was the case for New York City-based photographer Dustin Aksland. The images are all from a trip Aksland took to India for Travel + Leisure. Seeing three images from the same series shows us consistency with vision and style—something we always like to see. These images also showed us three different kinds of portraits all executed extremely well. It let us know that if we were to send Dustin to some far off land, we could be confident that he would get the shots needed.