Promo Daily: Dennis Burnett

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Dennis Burnett

Here is a great little booklet filled with all the travel and portraiture you could ever ask for. Austin-based photographer Dennis Burnett shows us that he's not afraid to shell out interiors, lifestyle, OYSTERS, portraits, architecture, SHRIMP, street scenes, and then some more FISH (I think it's fried). There's no text except for the very last page where he spills everything he wants you to know about him. It's just full-bleed photography. One very special surprise was a portrait of Dwell photographer Mark Mahaney. I know that beard anywhere!