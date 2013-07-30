Promo Daily: Daniel Seung Lee

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Daniel Seung Lee

You know that a promo has been succesfull when the first words out of your mouth are "I want to hang this on my wall." Daniel Seung Lee achieved just that with his latest promo. He chose to use a foldout style which worked in his favor as he was able to show more images. The images he used were very representative of his work and style. They are quiet, still, and full of emotion. The highlight of this promo was when I unfolded it entirely. The image inside is stunning. So simple, yet perfectly captured and composed. And like I said, "I want to hang this up on my wall!"