Promo Daily: Daniel Hennessy

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Daniel Hennessy

Oh Daniel. How we love thee. He is the essential photographer for all things Dwell, which is why receiving a photography promotional from him is extra special. Daniel Hennessy's latest promo is a foldout mailer containing his different types of photography. There's the lifestyle mom in the kitchen, the studio portrait, and the environmental wildlife on location. Four images are included on 5x7 inch frames with two frames containing his own contact and lovely rep, Leah Levine's information. One of the images is even from a previous Dwell shoot. We're flattered that you included it!