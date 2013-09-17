Promo Daily: Chantal Heijnen

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Chantal Heijnen

Bronx, New York-based photographer Chantal Heijnen just sent some rather strong, dramatic, deeply, darkly lit, incredible photography in a wee little package around 2 x 3 inches small. It's beautifully put together and it's very simple and quite powerful. Seems as though all the subjects, ranging from street life, apartment living, room interiors, are from her neighborhood. I love her eye, and I love that she chose these to share with the photo world. I feel like I'm a little bit of your roommate for a whole Bronx five minutes.