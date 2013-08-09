Promo Daily: Bil Zelman

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Bil Zelman

I just got a fun little party photo book in the mail and I'd like to show it off. Bil Zelman's photography promo booklet is pure photojournalistic fun. He's gathered a bunch of his work revolving around laughs and fun and energy and put it all together in a nice little soiré of a booklet of joy. This promo made me feel good and kind of want to dance. I thought it was the perfect choice for today's Promo Daily since it's Julia's birthday. It's filled with celebrity spontaneity and beer and sports night thrills. There's even some geek culture in there, I'm sure they're models wearing glasses, but they're having the time of their lives and Bil captured it perfectly.