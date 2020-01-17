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Collection by Linda Fillion

projets

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As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
Floor Plan of Tinyleaf by GO’C
Floor Plan of Tinyleaf by GO’C
Unsure of how to light under the loft, Monica turned to a friend from the gym who works in lighting design. He helped her with the design, the installation, and even gifted her materials.
Unsure of how to light under the loft, Monica turned to a friend from the gym who works in lighting design. He helped her with the design, the installation, and even gifted her materials.
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
Klara’s glass collection lines the entry sequence on custom black metal shelves with heights designed to fit her specific pieces. “There’s this really interesting relationship between the clean material palette and thin vertical lines of the shelves and then the beautiful glass work,” says Rauchwerger.
Klara’s glass collection lines the entry sequence on custom black metal shelves with heights designed to fit her specific pieces. “There’s this really interesting relationship between the clean material palette and thin vertical lines of the shelves and then the beautiful glass work,” says Rauchwerger.
The new material palette is a clean, sophisticated application of blackened steel, oak floors and cabinetry, and white walls.
The new material palette is a clean, sophisticated application of blackened steel, oak floors and cabinetry, and white walls.
By shifting the staircase the architects created a hidden library nook. Hidden amongst Klara’s collection of books it’s her favorite part of the apartment.
By shifting the staircase the architects created a hidden library nook. Hidden amongst Klara’s collection of books it’s her favorite part of the apartment.
A large wood relief artwork by Edwin Jefferey overlooks the new catwalk bridge. Klara first saw Jeffrey’s work in Folk Art magazined before purchasing the piece from a gallery in 2023.
A large wood relief artwork by Edwin Jefferey overlooks the new catwalk bridge. Klara first saw Jeffrey’s work in Folk Art magazined before purchasing the piece from a gallery in 2023.
Repositioning the original staircase transforms the new apartment, created the experience of a continuous second floor while adding a hidden study beneath the stairs, which lead to the downstairs bedroom.
Repositioning the original staircase transforms the new apartment, created the experience of a continuous second floor while adding a hidden study beneath the stairs, which lead to the downstairs bedroom.
In the living room, Klara’s collection includes pieces by Leisa Rich, Leslie Barlow, and Israel Broytman. Her extensive collection of design and art books are also a big part of her daily life. “Every day I look at one art book because my job is difficult and art really lifts my spirits,” says Klara.
In the living room, Klara’s collection includes pieces by Leisa Rich, Leslie Barlow, and Israel Broytman. Her extensive collection of design and art books are also a big part of her daily life. “Every day I look at one art book because my job is difficult and art really lifts my spirits,” says Klara.
The bathroom is a “compromise” for the couple, as Michelle didn’t want tile, and Augustin preferred the space to have a darker wall finish. They agreed to ensconce it in charcoal-colored plaster. The stools are by River Valadez.
The bathroom is a “compromise” for the couple, as Michelle didn’t want tile, and Augustin preferred the space to have a darker wall finish. They agreed to ensconce it in charcoal-colored plaster. The stools are by River Valadez.
The tall, lean abode stands out from its adjacent neighbors by sporting a navy blue facade.
The tall, lean abode stands out from its adjacent neighbors by sporting a navy blue facade.
After hosting a number of A-listers (including Alicia Keys, Lizzo, and The Weeknd), the Invisible House has hit the market for the first time at $18M.
After hosting a number of A-listers (including Alicia Keys, Lizzo, and The Weeknd), the Invisible House has hit the market for the first time at $18M.

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