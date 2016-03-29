The Profile Chair was our answer to everything we didn’t like about folding chairs.

Folding chairs are shy, coming out only when extra seating is needed. They are ashamed of their cluttered leg regions, complicated actions, and cheap materials.

The Profile Chair folds on a single axis. This cuts down on intersecting lines and gives the chair a minimal profile that takes up less visual space when open, and less physical space when closed.

Profile Chair is a chair that you can use everyday. The powder coated steel and solid larch make it equally at home indoors and outdoors.