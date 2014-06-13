Products for Indoor and Urban Gardening

At this point in the planting season, your friends and neighbors may already have neatly arranged rows of starter plants in their backyard, or pots on their balcony starting to sprout CSA-worthy veggies. But even if your apartment is bare thus far, that doesn’t mean there aren’t easy ways for you to get a little green in your life. Dwell found an array of products and planters perfect for urban living, small spaces, and indoor growing.