Product Spotlight: Wooden Toys by Twig Creative

For the budding photographer not yet familiar with apertures, shutters, and ISO speeds, look no further than these wooden toy cameras designed and handcrafted by Twig Creative. The Salt Lake City, Utah-based toymakers (and furniture makers!) craft each camera using sustainable materials—perfect for entertaining the little ones, while also protecting our ecosystem. Click here for even more kid-friendly designs for the mini modernists and be sure to check out Dwell's Pinterest board dedicated to all things design for kids!