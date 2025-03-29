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Collection by James Zimmerman

Primary Bath

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Butcher says the stone for the vanity was chosen first, then the tile to match. There is Fireclay Natural Press Tile in Carmine, in a satin sheen, on the floor, and Fireclay Natura Press Tile in Egyptian Blue, also in a satin sheen, on the walls. The wall sconce is the Dutton Brown Color Vogue Sconce in Cobalt, and the faucet is the Kohler Parallel in chrome.
Butcher says the stone for the vanity was chosen first, then the tile to match. There is Fireclay Natural Press Tile in Carmine, in a satin sheen, on the floor, and Fireclay Natura Press Tile in Egyptian Blue, also in a satin sheen, on the walls. The wall sconce is the Dutton Brown Color Vogue Sconce in Cobalt, and the faucet is the Kohler Parallel in chrome.
The Bauhaus bathroom is named for the tubular pattern on the floor tile.
The Bauhaus bathroom is named for the tubular pattern on the floor tile.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
The handmade tiles used to clad the wet areas are by Heath Ceramics. “It was definitely a splurge,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “I thought that there would be something very powerful about having these colorful, enclosed volumes. It’s almost like being inside of a ceramic vessel.”
The handmade tiles used to clad the wet areas are by Heath Ceramics. “It was definitely a splurge,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “I thought that there would be something very powerful about having these colorful, enclosed volumes. It’s almost like being inside of a ceramic vessel.”
Roth added square Nemo Tile to the walls, with Ann Sacks tile on the floor. The vanity is by Native Trails, with a Dimple Sconce by RBW on the wall above.
Roth added square Nemo Tile to the walls, with Ann Sacks tile on the floor. The vanity is by Native Trails, with a Dimple Sconce by RBW on the wall above.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
The primary bath includes custom white oak millwork, vanity sconces from Juniper, a ceiling light from Allied Maker , Cle Tile floor tile in Stone Slate, and shower tile from Heath Ceramics
The primary bath includes custom white oak millwork, vanity sconces from Juniper, a ceiling light from Allied Maker , Cle Tile floor tile in Stone Slate, and shower tile from Heath Ceramics
In the primary bathroom, Mariana picked a Portuguese marble in desert pink for the countertops and shelf. "I love the contrast of the pink with the green and the wood,
In the primary bathroom, Mariana picked a Portuguese marble in desert pink for the countertops and shelf. "I love the contrast of the pink with the green and the wood,
The Artedomus tiles in the bathroom also extend across the existing slab in the main house.
The Artedomus tiles in the bathroom also extend across the existing slab in the main house.
Clerestory windows let light into the backyard recording studio.
Clerestory windows let light into the backyard recording studio.
The bathroom is decked out entirely in a material called Coosa, a plywood alternative that’s becoming popular in the boating and marine construction world. “The material can live underwater,” says Castillero.
The bathroom is decked out entirely in a material called Coosa, a plywood alternative that’s becoming popular in the boating and marine construction world. “The material can live underwater,” says Castillero.
Previously, the area that now houses the ensuite was a jumbled arrangement of separate spaces, including dressing room, toilet, and shower. By opening the space up and creating a single en-suite, it feels more generous. The fluted glass used in the doors and windows is echoed in the bathroom cabinet.
Previously, the area that now houses the ensuite was a jumbled arrangement of separate spaces, including dressing room, toilet, and shower. By opening the space up and creating a single en-suite, it feels more generous. The fluted glass used in the doors and windows is echoed in the bathroom cabinet.
The custom microcement color used in the bathroom—which was inspired by the red of Marrakech in Morocco—took countless samples to perfect. “It's a deep, earthy red, and none of the standard colors could achieve it,” says Benjamin.
The custom microcement color used in the bathroom—which was inspired by the red of Marrakech in Morocco—took countless samples to perfect. “It's a deep, earthy red, and none of the standard colors could achieve it,” says Benjamin.
The bathroom is utilitarian with simple white subway tiles and bluestone flooring. The blackout
The bathroom is utilitarian with simple white subway tiles and bluestone flooring. The blackout
Studio.Noju also used the ceramic blocks to form interior dividers that allow for light and air circulation, like the 18-foot-high screen enclosing the stair that extends to the upstairs bathroom.
Studio.Noju also used the ceramic blocks to form interior dividers that allow for light and air circulation, like the 18-foot-high screen enclosing the stair that extends to the upstairs bathroom.
The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.