Primary Bath
Butcher says the stone for the vanity was chosen first, then the tile to match. There is Fireclay Natural Press Tile in Carmine, in a satin sheen, on the floor, and Fireclay Natura Press Tile in Egyptian Blue, also in a satin sheen, on the walls. The wall sconce is the Dutton Brown Color Vogue Sconce in Cobalt, and the faucet is the Kohler Parallel in chrome.
Previously, the area that now houses the ensuite was a jumbled arrangement of separate spaces, including dressing room, toilet, and shower. By opening the space up and creating a single en-suite, it feels more generous. The fluted glass used in the doors and windows is echoed in the bathroom cabinet.
Studio.Noju also used the ceramic blocks to form interior dividers that allow for light and air circulation, like the 18-foot-high screen enclosing the stair that extends to the upstairs bathroom.