Preview: Asia Now

Each year at Dwell on Design we trust the animal-like instincts of designboom to seek out and deliver the best contemporary design from around the planet. This year is no different: designboom will present Asia Now: Exploring Design Culture, a survey of cutting-edge designers hand-selected from 11 countries throughout Asia. Here's a preview of some of the Far East treats you'll see on display at Dwell on Design, June 25-27 in Los Angeles. Register now at dwellondesign.com.