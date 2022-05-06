Pretty Pantries
Closet Case To consolidate most appliances and food storage, keep his compact kitchen looking neat, and save money on cabinets, Sherman built a closet into the kitchen wall (“Cabinets are expensive but closets are cheap,” he offers). Inside is a countertop, blackboard surface, toaster oven, garbage cans, magnetic knife rack, and plenty of shelves. When the doors are closed, the unit recedes from view.
A hardworking pantry was essential for the family. “They’re also very keen cooks,” said the firm. “They preserve fruit, make kombucha, keep bees, and grow a lot of herbs and vegetables. The open walk-in pantry, plenty of bench space, and storage are all approaches that allow for lots of food to be produced.” Pantry inserts are made from Maxi Film birch plywood in black, so that the pantry space recedes.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
With deep pantry shelving it's often difficult to tell what is at the back of the shelf. Spices and ingredients can go unnoticed and you may re-purchase items you already have. Adding a pull-out cabinet and organizer allows you to see the full length of the storage space and access all of your organized spices and canned goods, so the ingredients you need are never out of sight and out of mind. A section of pantry shelves with adjustable heights allows you to store all of your favorite boxed foods, whatever the size, from bulky cereal boxes to cake mixes. This design has full line bore, meaning that the shelves can be fully adjusted up and down the entire height of the pantry to easily suit your needs. Wicker baskets are great for fruits, vegetables and other perishables in the pantry. The baskets breathe to help keep those delicious ingredients fresh and ripe. Use them in a modern or traditional design to add some warmth and charm to your pantry for a homey feeling.
