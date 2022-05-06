SubscribeSign In
Pretty Pantries

To Claire Thomas, it was a perfect time capsule with wood-clad walls, a hidden bar, room dividers, and a chrome-edged streamlined kitchen.
The kitchen allows the extension to function completely separately from the main cottage, and can be separated from the boot room and utility rooms at the private entrance via a sliding timber partition.
At 1,026 square feet, being conscious of clutter can be particularly pertinent. Small storage hacks, like this tidy spice and wine rack in the kitchen, save time and repeated headaches in the long run.
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
Closet Case To consolidate most appliances and food storage, keep his compact kitchen looking neat, and save money on cabinets, Sherman built a closet into the kitchen wall (“Cabinets are expensive but closets are cheap,” he offers). Inside is a countertop, blackboard surface, toaster oven, garbage cans, magnetic knife rack, and plenty of shelves. When the doors are closed, the unit recedes from view.
A hardworking pantry was essential for the family. “They’re also very keen cooks,” said the firm. “They preserve fruit, make kombucha, keep bees, and grow a lot of herbs and vegetables. The open walk-in pantry, plenty of bench space, and storage are all approaches that allow for lots of food to be produced.” Pantry inserts are made from Maxi Film birch plywood in black, so that the pantry space recedes.
An assortment of vintage glassware fills the open shelves, as well as ceramics from Don Corleon picked up on a trip to Italy.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
The box, lacquered in a deep green, works with warm golds and violets and brown tones found elsewhere in the apartment to play off the cool concrete ceiling and wall. Contrasting materials and colors and carefully crafted details make a home that is at once cool and cozy.
Sleek, open shelving custom-designed by Chris Chapman allows household items to become decor.
The kitchen is outfitted with appliances from Vzug.
The residents store perishable items that don’t need refrigeration—like fruits, vegetables, onions, and garlic—in maple-lined pantry drawers.
With a love of plants, Tina made greenery a focal point. She created wall to display her plant clippings. The thoughtful use of space allows her to keep plants without overwhelming the space. It’s also a work of art.
Behind a pocket door, the pantry has plenty of storage and a prep sink. “These intimate, moody spaces accentuate the brightness of the living area and reinforces the spatial organization of the home,” says the firm.
A walk in pantry equipped with microwave drawer, wine cooler and all things coffee.
Kitchen with view to Pantry/Laundry area
With deep pantry shelving it's often difficult to tell what is at the back of the shelf. Spices and ingredients can go unnoticed and you may re-purchase items you already have. Adding a pull-out cabinet and organizer allows you to see the full length of the storage space and access all of your organized spices and canned goods, so the ingredients you need are never out of sight and out of mind. A section of pantry shelves with adjustable heights allows you to store all of your favorite boxed foods, whatever the size, from bulky cereal boxes to cake mixes. This design has full line bore, meaning that the shelves can be fully adjusted up and down the entire height of the pantry to easily suit your needs. Wicker baskets are great for fruits, vegetables and other perishables in the pantry. The baskets breathe to help keep those delicious ingredients fresh and ripe. Use them in a modern or traditional design to add some warmth and charm to your pantry for a homey feeling.
Butler's pantry adjacent to the kitchen accompanied with additional sink, beverage station and storage.
Pantry
A large pantry sits off the kitchen, offering plenty of storage space.
