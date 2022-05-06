With deep pantry shelving it's often difficult to tell what is at the back of the shelf. Spices and ingredients can go unnoticed and you may re-purchase items you already have. Adding a pull-out cabinet and organizer allows you to see the full length of the storage space and access all of your organized spices and canned goods, so the ingredients you need are never out of sight and out of mind. A section of pantry shelves with adjustable heights allows you to store all of your favorite boxed foods, whatever the size, from bulky cereal boxes to cake mixes. This design has full line bore, meaning that the shelves can be fully adjusted up and down the entire height of the pantry to easily suit your needs. Wicker baskets are great for fruits, vegetables and other perishables in the pantry. The baskets breathe to help keep those delicious ingredients fresh and ripe. Use them in a modern or traditional design to add some warmth and charm to your pantry for a homey feeling.