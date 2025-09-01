Prefabs
This Iwi prefab was designed by architects Juan Ruiz and Amelia Tapia for anyone looking to add a flexible space to their property. With a timber frame clad in cork and waterproof canvas stitched into wood ribbing, it expands like an accordion to a total of roughly 92 square feet. When compressed, it becomes a 26-square-foot roofed hutch.
In Austin’s Castle Hill Historic District, an unassuming lot conceals a newly built 5,000-square-foot duplex and a freshly revived 100-year-old bungalow by architect Trey Farmer of Forge Craft Architecture + Design. Originally designed as a custom home for a young family, the plan shifted to three long-term rentals.
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”