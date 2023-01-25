Prefab
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based Element+Form is a design-build firm that specializes in factory-built, prefabricated homes, studios, and additions. Their Spirit line of prefab homes in particular showcases their contemporary designs, while others highlight a local Spanish flair or more traditional designs.
Despite the remoteness of the lot and the challenges it posed, the light-gauge steel frame was erected in days, and the entire home was completed in two months—a testament to the ease and efficiency of the prefabricated system. The building sits on upright columns that are bolted to independent concrete footings, giving the home the illusion of floating.