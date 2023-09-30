01_Prefab
WINN Design + Build is a full-service residential design-build firm that specializes in home renovations—including custom modular additions. The firm, based in Falls Church, Virginia, has a staff that ranges from designers and project managers to carpenters and builders, allowing for an integrated client experience.
The designers used wood sparingly for maximum effect, like the cedar siding on the front and back exteriors. The main facade offers a glimpse through the house to the backyard, which was made larger by placing the garage closer to the street. “We hosted a concert and had people sitting inside and in front of the pool,” says Jaclyn. “The house completely lends itself to entertaining small and large groups alike.”
Working with contractor Mike Stayer of Core Construction, the designers created an indoor/outdoor environment for the family. The kids hang out while Jaclyn helms the grill from Barbeques Galore. The Eos Collection dining set is from Design Within Reach. An Element coffee table from CB2 occupies the covered patio.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
SysHaus, designed by São Paulo studio Arthur Casas Design, marries sustainable engineering solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and smart urban design to construct prefabricated, modular homes in less than 60 percent of time required with traditional building methods. Arthur Casas Design included a freestanding kitchen and cabinetry for the interiors, so if needed, the modules can be easily disassembled and relocated to a new site.
