Based in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Valley Custom Homes builds modular houses that range in style from ranches to cape cods. The family-run business was established more than 20 years ago, and its designs incorporate local stone and vernacular features like wraparound porches.
WINN Design + Build is a full-service residential design-build firm that specializes in home renovations—including custom modular additions. The firm, based in Falls Church, Virginia, has a staff that ranges from designers and project managers to carpenters and builders, allowing for an integrated client experience.
"Radical sustainability
The designers used wood sparingly for maximum effect, like the cedar siding on the front and back exteriors. The main facade offers a glimpse through the house to the backyard, which was made larger by placing the garage closer to the street. “We hosted a concert and had people sitting inside and in front of the pool,” says Jaclyn. “The house completely lends itself to entertaining small and large groups alike.”
Working with contractor Mike Stayer of Core Construction, the designers created an indoor/outdoor environment for the family. The kids hang out while Jaclyn helms the grill from Barbeques Galore. The Eos Collection dining set is from Design Within Reach. An Element coffee table from CB2 occupies the covered patio.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
Silestone counters, walnut cabinetry, and Refin floor tiles accent the master bathroom. The Axor Uno faucets are from Hansgrohe, the Alinea vanity light is from Aamsco, and the shower head is by Jaclo.
Minarc’s GRASSsit bar stools, topped with synthetic turf recycled from football fields, sit near the barbecue.
Clients can choose a variety of finishes, coatings, and layouts. Each SysHaus home is built with smart, durable materials, and all projects come with a 20-year factory warranty.
The smart design includes options like mobile-powered locks, security cameras connected to the owner’s mobile device, and a water control management system.
The bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains for privacy.
SysHaus, designed by São Paulo studio Arthur Casas Design, marries sustainable engineering solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and smart urban design to construct prefabricated, modular homes in less than 60 percent of time required with traditional building methods. Arthur Casas Design included a freestanding kitchen and cabinetry for the interiors, so if needed, the modules can be easily disassembled and relocated to a new site.
SysHaus completed their first project—a 2,217-square-foot, single-story home in São Paulo—in collaboration with local architecture studio Arthur Casas Design, who was responsible for the furniture selection, utility systems, finishes, and interior accessories.
Billed as "ecosystemic," SysHaus homes are made of 100-percent recyclable raw materials, and designed for optimal energy efficiency.
Beside reduced construction time, SysHaus provides homeowners with a truly sustainable home that arrives at its site 95-percent ready for assembly.
Made of 100-percent recyclable materials and equipped with smart home technology, this prefab known as SysHaus is a new model by a Brazilian construction and engineering start-up.
“This house for me is about contemplation,” says Adrian. “You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’”
