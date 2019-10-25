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prefab and tiny homes
After more than 15 years spent in construction, high school friends Simon Fyall and Richard Egli started to imagine an architecture that blended in with the landscape of British Columbia better than industry-standard buildings. Soon after, the pair founded Blend Projects to build their vision: crisp gabled homes strung together from eight-foot-long cedar-sided glulam sections.
For his holiday home outside São Paulo, Rodrigo Ohtake wanted to balance quality against affordability. He opted for prefab construction without the prefab look. “The challenge was to design a house that didn’t look like a prefabricated modular house, without deviating from the original modular concept,” he explains.
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