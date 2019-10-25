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Collection by Zum Schwarzen Ferkel

prefab and tiny homes

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“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
After more than 15 years spent in construction, high school friends Simon Fyall and Richard Egli started to imagine an architecture that blended in with the landscape of British Columbia better than industry-standard buildings. Soon after, the pair founded Blend Projects to build their vision: crisp gabled homes strung together from eight-foot-long cedar-sided glulam sections.
After more than 15 years spent in construction, high school friends Simon Fyall and Richard Egli started to imagine an architecture that blended in with the landscape of British Columbia better than industry-standard buildings. Soon after, the pair founded Blend Projects to build their vision: crisp gabled homes strung together from eight-foot-long cedar-sided glulam sections.
For his holiday home outside São Paulo, Rodrigo Ohtake wanted to balance quality against affordability. He opted for prefab construction without the prefab look. “The challenge was to design a house that didn’t look like a prefabricated modular house, without deviating from the original modular concept,” he explains.
For his holiday home outside São Paulo, Rodrigo Ohtake wanted to balance quality against affordability. He opted for prefab construction without the prefab look. “The challenge was to design a house that didn’t look like a prefabricated modular house, without deviating from the original modular concept,” he explains.
Offsite Camp cabin in Wassaic, New York, offers a place for city dwellers to work remotely surrounded by nature.
Offsite Camp cabin in Wassaic, New York, offers a place for city dwellers to work remotely surrounded by nature.
Solar panels create a geometric pattern on the roof of the ADU.
Solar panels create a geometric pattern on the roof of the ADU.
The cozy, 323-square-foot cabin is a cozy retreat amidst the vast landscape it inhabits.
The cozy, 323-square-foot cabin is a cozy retreat amidst the vast landscape it inhabits.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
The new prefab unit is located just a few meters from the main home—a thatched-roof cottage that dates back to the 1950s. “The dark color of the cladding blends into the dark hedges in the garden, so the unit doesn’t attract too much attention,” says Vriesema.
The new prefab unit is located just a few meters from the main home—a thatched-roof cottage that dates back to the 1950s. “The dark color of the cladding blends into the dark hedges in the garden, so the unit doesn’t attract too much attention,” says Vriesema.
A wall of clerestory windows brings afternoon light into the ceramics studio while large sliding glass doors can open it entirely to the garden. They were all custom-made by Blomberg, a company in Sacramento, and the project's biggest splurge.
A wall of clerestory windows brings afternoon light into the ceramics studio while large sliding glass doors can open it entirely to the garden. They were all custom-made by Blomberg, a company in Sacramento, and the project's biggest splurge.
There is even the possibility to create single, independent units as cabin-like retreats.
There is even the possibility to create single, independent units as cabin-like retreats.
While the new bedroom isn't fully enclosed, it's much more comfortable now.
While the new bedroom isn't fully enclosed, it's much more comfortable now.
One of the benefits of building into the hillside is that Catherine and her dog, Lydia, are able to access the home's rooftop deck.
One of the benefits of building into the hillside is that Catherine and her dog, Lydia, are able to access the home's rooftop deck.

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