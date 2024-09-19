Granite counters cover the cabinets, and the island's open shelves were inspired by the work of Donald Judd. Tiled toe kicks, with tile from the Rairies Montrieux factory, gives them the appearance of floating against the wall.
The architects removed the black built-in cabinet and added a built-in couch against the wall using tile and brick from Rairies Montrieux factory. The cushions were made by upholsterer Martin Pilot in "Tobacco
The 200-square-foot cabin is set on a four-legged metal frame that aims it up for a view of the trees.
From the open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room, a metal-and-glass wall frames a peaceful view of the indoor pool at the rear of the residence.
Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built this 200-square-foot cabin on the site of their 10-acre property in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Their previous cabin, which they also built by hand, was destroyed in a forest fire in 2020.
Skáli North is a remote retreat situated along the coast of Prince Edward Island. The 1,192-square-foot vacation home belongs to a journalist and his family, who visit throughout each of the area’s four distinct seasons.
Alternative Living Spaces’s Alt 40' shipping container home can be used as a backyard guest house, Airbnb rental, or vacation getaway.
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
The upper-level playroom contains four sets of built-in bunkbeds to house children of many generations who often visit the cabin. "We wanted to have a second living room, but for the kids,
The home's inset doors and windows create shelter from inclement weather, and provide secluded covered areas for gathering. "The lighter wood used in the insets is recycled from a shed that used to belong to my grandfather,
Dark furnishings, light fixtures, and cabinetry complete the insular, protective feel of the interiors. The dining table was custom-designed by the architects and crafted from recycled wood from Vinuela's grandfather.
Inside, Pine walls and ceilings received a dark stain, as did Oak floors.
Inside the 1,930-square-foot structure, which is their full-time residence, con-crete floors and pale woods mimic the outdoor palette. A sliding glass wall from Fleetwood opens to an expansive patio and perfect sunset views.
White oak cabinetry and a custom headboard anchor the space. Black accents and floating shelves create contrast.
The bar stools in the kitchen are from Mattiazzi.
Soft green kitchen cabinetry is paired with soapstone countertops. Modular hooks above the backsplash provide flexible storage.